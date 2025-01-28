Taylor Swift reveals who is her trusted pal in difficult situations

When Taylor Swift needed to unwind, she reached out to one of her friend.

The Cruel Summer singer shared that she texted Brittany Mahomes before the NFL game to find some peace of mind after her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

"I just did not know what to do," Taylor told Travis' mom Donna Kelce on the field, as seen in a video shared to X (formerly Twitter), "and I would just text Brittany and be like, 'Tell me it's going to be OK.'"

However, the Grammy winner's anxiety did not immediately go away. She really thanked Brittany, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for lending her support for a while.

"Oh my god," she told the former soccer player, "you kept me so calm the last couple weeks."

Naturally, the singer-songwriter ultimately achieved her goal, as the Kansas City Chiefs will now advance to the 2025 Super Bowl, where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 in New Orleans.

However, there were still some stressful game-time situations.

"My heart was in my throat," Taylor said at another point in the clip, before quipping, "I was like, 'I need to get medevacked out of here. This is crazy.'"

Taylor's moment on the pitch with Brittany wasn't the only heartfelt moment after the Chiefs' victory.

To celebrate their win with a sweet kiss, she also reconnected with Travis, whom she has been dating since the summer of 2023.