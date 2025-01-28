Naomi Watts recalls 'mortifying' experience with husband Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts gets candid about menopause, marriage: 'I was mortified'

Naomi Watts candidly discussed her first sexual encounter with her husband, Billy Crudup, describing the experience as one that left her feeling "mortified."

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on January 27, Watts, 56, stated, "I was mortified because I had my patch on, but I'm not going to embarrass him and talk about it in depth on live TV."

In order to help with some menopause symptoms, the actress donned a transdermal skin patch.

“If anyone’s ever worn a patch, you know that they’re very sticky, the adhesive takes ages to get off,” she continued. “In fact, my first doctor that told me to wear the patch said just use car oil, that’ll be fine. And I’m like, ‘I don’t want to use car oil on my body.’”

Despite the "nasty mark" the patch left on her skin, Watts, who also spoke about the uncomfortable sexual experience in her novel Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause, chose to just remove it as best she could.

She claimed that she 'excused myself, hurried off to the toilet and panicked, like, 'What am I gonna do?'' as it became evident that things were getting out of hand. I'm scratching away, too.

The host, Barrymore, intervened, “Because you’ve got the gray, gummy outline?”

“Yes! I probably [had] a couple of them on both sides,” Watts replied. “And I was in there too long, and then came out sort of like that, frantic, and he said, ‘Are you okay, are you not in the mood?”

An embarrassed Watts decided to come clean. “I said, ‘No, I just, well, look, I’m in menopause and I have treatment and I have this patch and I’m wearing it and it leaves this… I’m old, should I just leave?”

To his credit, Crudup’s response was excellent. “I was trying my best to apologize and I was shrinking and he was like, ‘We’re the same age. We’re the same age. What is this? This is science. How can I help?”

Watts and Crudup married in June 2023 after getting engaged that same year in April.