Palace releases King Charles tearful message as he marks crucial moment

King Charles reduced to tears as he marks crucial moment

King Charles was visibly emotional as he attended a poignant ceremony and delivered an emotional statement.

The monarch, who is currently visiting Poland solo for his first royal tour of the year, was seen visiting Auschwitz and viewing the exhibition laid to remember the tragic events of the past.

Buckingham Palace released a video of the King’s visit in which excepts from Charles’ speech played in the background.

The clip showed the British head of state, the first ever to visit Auschwitz, pausing under the infamous iron gates bearing the motto ‘Arbeit Macht Frei’ (Work Sets You Free).

“To be in Poland on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as we commemorate eighty years since the liberation of Auschwitz, is both a sombre and indeed a sacred moment,” Charles is heard saying.

“It is a moment when we recall the depths to which humanity can sink when evil is allowed to flourish, ignored for too long by the world.”

Charles then seems to hold back tears as he placed a special wreath at the wall.

The Palace also released a message alongside the video.

“This evening, The King visited Auschwitz 1 where he viewed a collection of personal items confiscated from victims upon their arrival at the camp and passed through the ‘Arbeit Macht Frei’ gate before laying a wreath at the Death Wall in commemoration of all those who were executed there.”