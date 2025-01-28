Christopher Walken makes anti-‘technology’ admission, doesn’t ‘have a cell phone’

Christopher Walken on 'technology'

Christopher Walken doesn’t seem to be fond of “technology”,.

The legendary actor known for his distinctive voice and compelling performances, recently shared his old-school approach to life in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

The 80-year-old star revealed he has little to no interaction with modern technology, including cell phones or social media, and even watches his work on DVDs sent to him by studios.

“I don’t have technology. I only have a satellite dish on my house. So I’ve seen Severance on DVDs that they’re good enough to send me,” Walken said. He added, “I don’t have a cell phone. I’ve never emailed or, what do you call it, Twittered.”

Walken earned widespread acclaim and an Emmy nomination for his role in the first season of Severance, the hit Apple TV+ drama series.

Reflecting on his time working on the show, he called it “a very special job,” noting the unique blend of tones in the series. “It was mysterious, but funny and scary, which I’ve always felt was a good combination,” he explained.

The veteran actor also highlighted the personal connections he has with the cast and crew, which made the experience even more meaningful.

“Then there was the fact of [series director] Ben Stiller. I was in a play with him 30 years ago, and his mother and father were friends of mine,” Walken shared.

“There’s John Turturro. I’ve known him for 40 years, and we were young actors together. When you know somebody for a long time, it shows. You can tell that these actors like each other.”