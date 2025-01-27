Lady Gaga announces new album 'Mayhem' with dark teaser

Lady Gaga will return to her roots in her upcoming album

Lady Gaga is set to ignite chaos with her upcoming seventh studio album, Mayhem, set for release on March 7.

Fans woke up on January 27 to a surprise: billboards in New York City showcasing a black-and-white image of the pop icon alongside the album's title and a red release date.

Shortly after, the Grammy-winner took to Instagram, sharing a cinematic teaser with flashing images and a dark, pulsing soundtrack.

In her simple caption, Gagateased, “MAYHEM coming March 7.”

In addition to the announcement, Gaga revealed that the album will feature 14 tracks, including a new single and music video set to drop on February 2 during the 2025 Grammys.

Reflecting on the album’s creation, she admitted that it started with her facing fears of returning to the pop sound her early fans adored.

"The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved," Gaga said in a statement via Billboard. "Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

Gaga’s last full album, Chromatica, dropped in 2020 and soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Fans have been eagerly waiting since then, especially with singles like Disease and Die With a Smile, which features Bruno Mars.