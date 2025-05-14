Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit new low in UK popularity polls

Harry's comments about King Charles and Meghan's Netflix show are attributed to the decline

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seeing their UK popularity plummet to new lows, according to fresh YouGov polling.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent moves, including Harry’s bombshell BBC interview and Meghan’s controversial business ventures, have been attributed to the decline, as reported by GB News.

Just 20% of Britons now have a positive view of Meghan, while 65% see her unfavourably — marking her lowest approval rating to date. Prince Harry isn’t far ahead, with only 27% viewing him positively and 63% holding a negative opinion, making this his lowest score in two years.

Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker called it a “steady decline,” telling GB News that Meghan’s efforts to rebrand — from launching her lifestyle line American Riviera Orchard to releasing her Netflix series With Love, Meghan — haven’t helped.

“Some people just liked it as an easy watch,” he said of the series, “but a lot of people clearly thought it wasn’t great… for example, it wasn’t filmed in her own kitchen.”

Walker added that Harry’s popularity took another hit after his recent BBC interview, where he spoke out about losing his UK security appeal.

“[Harry was] basically saying it was incredibly unfair… the institution is out to get him,” Walker explained, noting, “It was a bit of a rant.”

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales remain firmly favored by the public — Prince William boasts a 75% approval rating, with Kate Middleton just behind at 72%.