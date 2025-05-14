Kendall Jenner reveals rare incident from game day with Kylie, boyfriend

Kendall Jenner faced silent setback at game day outing with Kylie and Timothee Chalamet

Kendall and Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse into their Knicks game outing with Timothee Chalamet and it involved a rare incident.

The 27-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 13th, and revealed how her sister, 29, suffered through a subtle accident at the game.

The series of pictures Kylie shared in her post, included a clip of Kendall as she chipped a tiny piece of her front tooth on her way to New York City ahead of the game.

The video clip featured the sisters as they laughed out loud in the private jet, with Kendall holding out her hand to show a tiny piece of tooth on her finger.

“Did my nail just come off? Or was it my tooth?” Kendall said in a fit of laughter. The following shot showed Kylie directing the camera to the supermodel’s mouth giving a close-up of her chipped front tooth.

“B----, you are not going to the Knicks game today,” Kylie said while laughing, to which Kendall responded, “Oh my god! No way.”

The model proceeded to re-share the clip on her stories, spilling the beans on her tragedy for her followers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also featured her kids in the carousel, as they accompanied them to the game.