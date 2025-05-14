Taylor Swift meets newest addition to Travis Kelce's family: 'Really special'

The couple were seen enjoying a family outing amid their down time

Taylor Swift has officially met the newest member of the Kelce family.

Travis Kelce’s older brother Jason confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the pop star recently met his and wife Kylie’s newborn daughter, Finnley.

“She’s met her,” the retired NFL player said at Amazon’s upfront presentation on Monday, May 12.

“We were fortunate to have them all in. It doesn’t happen often — everybody’s busy — but it was really special,” he noted.

Jason, 37, praised his “tight knit family” for making time to come together, especially on a day as meaningful as Mother’s Day.

Taylor and Travis were seen celebrating the occasion with Jason, Kylie, and the rest of the Kelce crew at Talula’s Garden in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The couple, both 35, looked relaxed as they enjoyed the family outing following a string of more private dates in recent months.

Speaking to Extra, Jason added, “We had a lot of people in, which was fun. Life is crazy. So to pay homage to all the women that made that possible, it’s a pretty special day.”

Kylie gave birth to baby Finnley in March, announcing the news with a sweet Instagram post, which the multi-Grammy winner double-tapped: “Whoop, there she is! Finnley ‘Finn’ Anne Kelce.”