Princess Kate steals Duchess Sophie’s Victoria Beckham slacks

Princess Kate stuns in chic Victoria Beckham suit at British Fashion Awards.

Princess Kate may be taking fashion cues from Duchess Sophie.

The Princess of Wales turned heads on Tuesday as she stepped out in a sophisticated olive green suit by Victoria Beckham.

Attending the British Fashion Council’s ceremony at London’s 180 Studios, Kate was on hand to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to rising star Patrick McDowell.

Opting for a sleek, tailored outfit, the Princess looked elegant in the moss-hued suit, which featured 70s-inspired flared trousers with bold statement pockets, a signature look from Beckham’s high-end label.

The trousers, known as the 'Alina', retail for £490 and have since sparked a buying frenzy online. Almost sold out, they’re quickly becoming the season’s must-have piece.

Released in a rich, earthy 'Willow' shade for Spring/Summer 2025, the Alina trousers strike the perfect balance between structured polish and easy versatility.

Sophie has long been a devoted fan of Victoria Beckham’s chic designs, especially the now-iconic Alina trousers.

In fact, she owns the flattering flared style in multiple shades. Most recently, she wore them during a visit to New York City in March for an International Women’s Day event.