Vin Diesel feels betrayed by Keanu Reeves?

Vin Diesel has recently felt betrayed by Keanu Reeves after losing a close friend to the John Wick actor.

Earlier in 2022, Vin was furious after Fast and the Furious longtime collaborator Justin Lin’s decided to leave the franchise days after the production of Fast X had started.

However, this year in April, Justin announced that he would be directing Keanu’s comedy movie, BRZRKR that did not go well with Vin.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Vin feels betrayed, and he blames Keanu.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Fast and the Furious is failing as a franchise and Vin is already spiraling, according to an insider.

The source explained that when people close to Vin found out Keanu "had managed to enlist Justin to come aboard and develop a series of movies with him, they all worried how he'd react.”

“Justin and Vin were for many years as close as you can possibly get, so this is very personal for him,” mentioned an insider.

The source pointed out that Keanu “has always been impressed with Justin,” but the actor’s rivalry with Vin over the last 20 years “prevented him from collaborating with Justin until he and Vin finally broke things off”.

“Keanu's patience has paid off because he and Justin are getting along incredibly well and their planned movie franchise BRZRKR has some momentum and the makings of yet another hit movie series for Keanu,” stated an insider.

The source also noted that Keanu “is just a really good people-person and doesn't have these fallings-out that Vin has become famous for over the last several years”.

Meanwhile, both stars’ spokespersons denied feud rumours as the Avengers: Endgame actor rep added, “Vin loves Keanu.”