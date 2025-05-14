Cassie Ventura makes shocking claims against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Cassie Venture shares disgusting information

Cassie Ventura who has been identified as Victim 1 by prosecutors in Sean 'Diddy' Combs case has made bombshell claims in her testimony.

The music and business mogul is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges after his arrest in September 2024.

Among other disgusting revelations Ventura has made about the dynamics of her relationship with the rapper, the 38-year-old revealed she didn’t like when Combs kissed her the first time.

The prosecution's star witness told jurors at the high-profile federal sex crimes trial Tuesday, May 13 claimed that she cried when it happened.

It was in August 2007 on her 21st birthday in Las Vegas after the VMA event when the rapper made the move.

Ventura explained from the stand that there was a 17-year age difference between the two. She was a new artist back then and was 'really confused' and 'naïve'.

When asked if back then she had wanted to be kissed by now 55-year-old, Cassie responded promptly, "No, not on my birthday."

The Me & You singer went on to detail how she ended up doing things she didn't want to because she wanted to keep Combs happy.

As per her account, he was 'exciting, entertaining, fun guy' who also had the power over what course her career would take.

Also, refusal to Combs had also previously ended up in him getting physically violent.

For the unversed, R&B singer who is eight months pregnant with her personal trainer and husband Alex Fine's child testified how her longtime boyfriend had forced her to attend "Freak Offs" and perform s*x acts.