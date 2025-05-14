Scarlett Johansson 'cries' after hearing script of directorial debut project

Scarlett Johansson, who took the director’s chair for the first time for new venture Eleanor The Great, opened about crying to its script.
The forthcoming drama revolves around the story of Floridian woman named Eleanor Morgenstein, who forms an unlikely bond with a 19-year-old student.
The Lucy actress confessed that she was moved to tears after hearing the write up of the drama.
According to the 40-year-old, the emotional screenplay took her back to the films made in the past.
Scarlett added, "When I read it, I cried, and that almost never happens.”
"Sometimes you’ll read a script that’s really moving. When I read 'Jojo Rabbit', I cried. Sometimes a script will move you like that, which is extraordinary”, she told Deadline.
“It reminded me so much of independent film from the mid to late ’90s. I was a kid of the ’90s.”
The Black Widow star recalled working in independent films during the era, which she absolutely loved as a kid.
Backed by Sony Pictures, the upcoming show is going to mark as the directorial debut of Johansson, which stars June Squibb, Erin Kellyman, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jessica Hecht in pivotal roles.
