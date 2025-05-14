Brooklyn Beckham seeks refuge with wife's family amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz surprise fans with latest update

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly strengthening his bond with wife Nicola Peltz’s parents amid ongoing tensions with the Beckham family.

The 26-year-old, who is the elder son of David and Victoria Beckham, was recently seen enjoying with his beloved wife at Airbnb’s Summer Release event in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a carousel of photos from the event, where the aspiring chef promoted his Cloud 23 hot sauce collaboration with the brand.

In the pictures, Brooklyn and Nicola, 30, were seen coordinating in matching black outfits.

Fans couldn’t hold back and quickly rushed to the comments section, urging the couple to reconcile with the Beckham family.

One fan commented under Nicola’s post, “Please make up with your Beckham family. Life is too short, believe me!

Another added, “He looks sad”.

A source close to the family told The Sun, “Claudia is like a second mother to him. Although they are billionaires, Nicola and her brothers had more of a ‘normal’ upbringing because they didn’t have the media intrusion, which Brooklyn has always found so hard. He seems them as a kind of sanctuary where he can hide away if he wants to, but that is almost difficult in the Beckham family – they always seem to be on show. There is less pressure on him in a way.”

This comes on the heels of David sharing a childhood photo of Brooklyn and his brothers hugging their mother on Mother’s Day – a gesture seen as an effort to reconcile.

It is pertinent to mention that Brooklyn has been making headlines due to his continued absence from family events.

For the unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent from the former footballer’s 50th birthday celebration.