Eva Longoria reveals what really matters to her at 50

Eva Longoria has recently revealed what really matters to her now after hitting milestone age.

In a new interview with Byrdie, the Desperate Housewives alum opened up about ageing gracefully and how motherhood made her rethink sexy photoshoots.

“I definitely think more about what I want out in the world because my son is going to see it,” said the 50-year-old, who is a mother to a six-year-old son Santiago.

Eva told the outlet, “I think about whether he'd be proud of something or might be embarrassed. Even with old sexy photoshoots, I think, 'Oh god, he's going to see this one day.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Only Murders in the Building actress discussed about the ageing process.

“I don't mind ageing… I just want to age well,” she remarked.

Eva explained, “I'm grateful to be able to move my body and work out, hike up a mountain, and play with my son.”

“I'm trying to be as mobile as possible for as long as possible,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Eva opened up that she’s prioritising things “differently” as she hit 50.

“I'm curating my life to be very specific to what I want the next 50 years to look like,” pointed out the actress.

Eva added, “I’m spending more time with my family, working less, and doing more of what I love.”