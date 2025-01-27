'Suits' famed Gabriel Macht feels 'concussed' while announcing new venture

Meghan Markle's co-star features in the ad campaign of new project

Gabriel Macht widely known as 'Harvey Specter' has opened about a new endeavour while taking a break from working as an actor.

The 53-year-old revealed in a latest interview that he has featured in multiple commercials and has been the ambassador of numerous brands, but he always wanted to be a partner in a company.

Taking it to his Instagram, Gabriel dropped a video featuring in the new advertisement of 'Bear Fight Whiskey'.

The video showed him trying to talk about the drink while a prop bear keeps on hindering the actor during shoot. The bear, in one shot, pushes him down on the ground making him feel 'concussed.'

With Bear Fight brand, he has fulfilled his dream of partnering up with a company.

The American actor has not only taken the role as a creative partner but he is also an equity shareholder of the brand.

While talking about the all-new project, he told PEOPLE: "Harvey — he's really a Macallan guy, but I'm not a Macallan guy. I'm a Bear Fight guy.”

He continued: "I'm the guy that's just looking for something that tastes great, that's affordable, is approachable.”

Macht, before getting onboard on this project, was sure he did not want to make it about Harvey.

The Pearson actor explained: "And I said, if we're going to do this, I really don't want to make this about Harvey. It's not top shelf... It's an everyman drink. I'm more of an everyman than I am Harvey.”

Professionally, the Suits star is all set to reprise his iconic lawyer role in upcoming NBC series Suits: LA.