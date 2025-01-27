Princess Kate joins Prince William for emotional event, video goes viral

Princess of Wales seen alongside her husband William in a viral video

The Princess of Wales has finally joined Prince William today for Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations in London, marking an important milestone in her return to public life after her cancer treatment.

Together, the royal couple will participate in official events honouring the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

At 43, Kate recently shared that she is now in remission, seen alongside her husband William in a viral video.

The events brought together survivors of the Holocaust and other genocides, as well as faith and civic leaders.

Prince William, 42, is set to give a heartfelt reading and lit a memorial candle alongside young representatives from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and various partner organisations.

Additionally, the heir to the throne is set to have a private meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who will also deliver a speech at the ceremony.



A viral video surfaced showing the couple arriving at the service, as they were seen walking with dignity and purpose, making a powerful impression on those in attendance.



This marks the royal couple’s continued commitment to remembrance, having previously attended Holocaust Memorial Day events in 2020 for the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation, where they met survivors.