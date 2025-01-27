King Charles becomes 'extremely emotional' as he makes historic visit to Auschwitz

In a poignant moment of history, King Charles became the first British monarch to visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, paying tribute to the millions who perished during the Holocaust.



Attending the ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum and memorial, the 76-year-old monarch was visibly moved while listening to survivors share their stories.

Seated alongside King Frederik of Denmark and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Charles engaged deeply with the stories of resilience and loss, marking a significant gesture of remembrance and solidarity.

Earlier in the day, the monarch visited the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in Krakow, where he was warmly greeted by CEO Jonathan Ornstein and Maurice Helfgott, Chair of World Jewish Relief.

For the uninformed, JCC, a vital hub for Holocaust education and community support. Meanwhile the Princess of Wales has finally joined Prince William today for Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations in London.