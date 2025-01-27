Taylor Swift, Beyonce confirmed to attend 2025 Grammys in epic showdown

It's yet to be confirmed if Taylor Swift or Beyoncé will perform at the Grammys

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are officially confirmed to be attending the 2025 Grammy Awards, promising a star-studded showdown between two of music’s biggest icons.

Both artists are leading contenders for the industry’s top honours, with Beyoncé racking up 11 nominations and Swift eyeing another possible Album of the Year win.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter is a favourite for Album of the Year, while her track Texas Hold 'Em is vying for both Song and Record of the Year.

Swift, meanwhile, is banking on The Tortured Poets Department to bring her a fifth Album of the Year trophy, while her hit collaboration with Post Malone, Fortnight, is in the running for Song and Record of the Year.

The ceremony, set for February 2 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, will once again be hosted by Trevor Noah, marking his fifth consecutive year as emcee and producer.

While it’s unclear if Swift or Beyoncé will perform, fans can look forward to confirmed sets by Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Shakira, and others — plus the promise of a “very special guest.”

With both superstars in attendance and up for multiple major awards, this year’s Grammys is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling yet. The event will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.