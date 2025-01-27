'The Simpsons: Tapped Out' officially shuts down after 13 years, fans are 'bummed'

Fans are pouring in their reactions to the shocking news

Licensed city-building game named The Simpsons: Tapped Out has officially been discontinued by video game developing company, EA.

The freemium mobile game for IOS and Android was based on the globally acclaimed American animated comedy TV series, The Simpsons.

The video game was launched on February 29, 2012. The players are tasked to rebuild the city after Homer Simpson unintentionally destroys the city with a nuclear meltdown.

The EA announced the difficult decision to shut down the servers of the game last year in September.

In a statement, they added: “The decision to end our 12-year journey is an emotional one. We have delighted in bringing this game to you, the fans, and seeing how you’ve each built your own beloved versions of Springfield.”

“It has been a remarkable journey, and we are grateful that we’ve been able to deliver 308 updates, 831 characters and including today’s final farewell 1,463 questlines.”

On January 24, fans finally found out that the servers have been officially shut down. They poured in their reactions on Reddit expressing their sadness over the move.

“I didn’t think I’d be so emotional about it”, wrote one. Another fan penned on Reddit: “I’m surprisingly bummed about this. It’s just been a little part of every day and I think it’s going to be an adjustment period. Damn.”

Meanwhile, third fan wrote: “13 years of The Simpsons Tapped Out vanished in a fraction of a second. Rest easy prince.”

However, some fans also believe that maybe the shut down of the game means another studio might have gained the license for The Simpsons. They think that might be a remake of Hit and Run is in works.