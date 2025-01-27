Hailee Steinfeld credits photographer Kat Temkin for her engagement pics

Hailee Steinfeld says she 'starts crying' whenever she sees pictures of or talks about her engagement

Hailee Steinfeld’s engagement to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was immortalised thanks to her friend and photographer Kat Temkin.

In the January 24 edition of her Beau Society newsletter, the 28-year-old actress expressed gratitude for Temkin, who captured the romantic proposal.

"Thank God (and Josh) that Kat was there on the day I got engaged," she wrote. "No one could have captured that moment like she did, and I’ll cherish her photos forever."

Allen, also 28, proposed in November 2024 during his NFL bye week, choosing a dreamy waterfront setting complete with a rose-covered arch and glowing candles.

He confessed in an earlier Beau Society issue how difficult it was to keep the surprise a secret. “I said, ‘I couldn’t wait any longer. I can’t wait to start a family with you,’” Allen shared, recalling how emotional they both became during the moment.

Steinfeld and Allen, who started dating in spring 2023, have spent much of their engagement reflecting on the significance of their love story. "All the happy tears have just barely dried," Steinfeld admitted. “Whenever we tell the story or say, ‘We’re engaged,’ I start crying.”

For Temkin, photographing the couple’s journey has been a privilege. "Capturing a person at a point in their life is inspiring," she told Steinfeld in their newsletter interview.

With their love immortalised in heartfelt photos, Steinfeld and Allen are clearly savoring every step of their new chapter together.