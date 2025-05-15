Meghan Markle, Harry send strong message to King Charles, William amid feud

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest decision stirs controversy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest move has stirred controversy amid ongoing feud with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz for dinner in their Montecito home amid tensions with Victoria and David Beckham, who share strong bond with the royal family.

The unexpected invite raised eyebrows among concerns as it comes after Brooklyn and Peltz noticeably ditched Beckham's 50th birthday celebration.

However, the timing of the gathering, according to some commentators and fans, appears strategic, aiming to kill two birds with one stone amid Harry and Meghan's reported tensions with King Charles, Prince William, David and Victoria.

David has developed a strong bond with King Charles and Prince William, recently becoming a celebrity ambassador for Charles's charity The King's Foundation, with fellow ambassador Sir Rod Stewart teasing him that his knighthood was 'coming soon'.

The celebrity couple's invitation to state banquet was yet another sign that their friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remained no more.

David joined Prince William at RAF Northolt in October to celebrate breaking a £15million target to replace London's ageing air ambulance helicopters.

"The relationship between Harry and the royal family is definitely not beyond repair. The royal family is just hurt and disappointed," an insider has claimed.

Victoria and David were also once friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They even attended their wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Now, the Sussexes and Beckhams are believed to have fallen out after a spat dating back to that year, with the Sussex allegedly accusing Victoria and David leaking stories about them to the press – which the Beckhams denied.