Cassie finally reveals shocking amount Diddy paid to settle her rape lawsuit

Cassie is currently taking the stand as a witness in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs paid a hefty amount to ex-girlfriend Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura after she sued him for rape, assault, and abuse.

Taking the stand in Diddy’s federal trial, the singer and model revealed in court on Wednesday, May 14, that she received a $20 million settlement from her ex-boyfriend after filing her explosive 2023 lawsuit, according to testimony reported by The New York Post.

When prosecutor Emily Johnson asked Ventura, “Who paid you $20 million?” she simply replied, “Sean and his companies.”

The bombshell figure came to light during Diddy’s ongoing federal trial, where Cassie is the star witness.

Her civil lawsuit, filed in November 2023, accused Combs of physical abuse, rape, and coercion during their 11-year relationship — claims she’s now repeating under oath.

Ventura alleged that the music mogul regularly drugged her, forced her into sex acts with male prostitutes, and subjected her to years of violent behaviour.

Her case, which settled within 24 hours, was the first of many allegations to surface against Combs, ultimately triggering a wider federal investigation.

Now, with Diddy facing separate federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, Ventura’s testimony is playing a central role in the prosecution’s case.