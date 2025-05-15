Jennifer Garner still hesitant about marriage with boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner has recently expressed her doubt for marriage with current boyfriend John Miller.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the 13 Going On 30 actress admired the burger chain CEO but she won't commit to set a wedding date or even agree to an official engagement.

“Jen has been dangling the carrot of a wedding for at least two years, but she has yet to firm up anything, and that’s got John frustrated and annoyed,” explained an insider.

The source told the outlet, “John figured they’d be publicly engaged by now, but she keeps putting him off and insists on keeping the status quo – and he's putting his foot down.”

For those unversed, the Alias actress was first linked to John in 2018 three years after separating from ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Another source opened up that John was annoyed after photos emerged in March of Ben putting his arms around Jennifer during a day with their shared kids at a paintball park.

“He's pleased that Ben isn't hovering so much as he was. That was a huge mess that he and Jen had to wade through,” mentioned an insider.

Reflecting on his relationship with Jennifer, the source explained, “John doesn't want this same old dance around the engagement issue. He wants to know where he stands and to stop putting it off.”

“Jen and John broke up for a few months in 2020 but got back together,” continued an insider.

Meanwhile, they noted that Jennifer “remembers how hard that was and doesn't want to lose John, but she doesn't want to be pushed into something she's not ready for either”.