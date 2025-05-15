‘Games of Thrones’ spinoff series gets major update

Games of Thrones' upcoming spinoff series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has received a significant update amid fans' excitement.

During WBD’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York City, the series trailer was shown, ending with a title card that revealed the release year: "2026."

The update was a surprise as previously, the Warner Bros. Discovery execs had said that it would air by the end of 2025.

After the announcement of the shift, HBO content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys announced that the show was coming in the "winter" indicating an early 2026 release.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, and will follow the notable deeds of Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

The full logline for the series is: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros, a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg."

It continues, "Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

The series is written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker.

Ryan Condal (the showrunner and co-creator House of the Dragon), Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris and Sarah Bradshaw are also executive producing.

Meanwhile, Sarah Adina Smith will direct three of the six episodes for Season 1 and executive producer Harris will direct the other three episodes.