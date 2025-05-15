Bella Hadid reveals family and kids plans with Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid reveals plans of motherhood, family with Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid opened up about her future plans regarding her personal life as her relationship with American-Mexican equestrian, Adan Banuelos, fires up.

The American-Palestinian model, who became an aunt to her sister Gigi Hadid’s daughter - Khai four years ago, revealed that she also hopes to become a mother.

In an interview with British Vouge, the 28-year-old model said, "Family is on my mind. I can't wait to be a mom."

Taking about how motherhood will change her life for good, Hadid added, "I think that I'm somebody for a lot of people, but in the real intimate way of being the person that somebody can count on consistently, that will change my life for me."

Hadid went on to say that she never had a specific vision of marriage or of being a mother however, "It’s got to a point where I'm like: 'You know what? That's something that's for me.' I think that would make me truly happy."

Gushing about her niece Khai, she said, "Khai is the best thing since sliced bread. I want to be the best auntie to her. My sister is a superhero."

Hadid continued the conversation as she gave a rare insight in her relationship with Banuelos.

Recalling when they first met at a horse show, Hadid said, "I saw him walk in and it was like a gust of fresh air. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that’s the. I always wanted the cowboy."

The model added, "And he’s pretty gorgeous, let me tell you something."

Hadid and Banuelos relationship was first reported by TMZ. The outlet announced the relationship by posting shared snaps of them kissing in Fort Worth, Texas.