Sean Diddy accused of inappropriate encounter with Kardashian at Met Gala

Megyn Kelly reveals new incident amid Diddy's ongoing trial

Sean Diddy Combs’ case has taken a new turn as Megyn Kelly recently shared details about a controversial incident involving a Kardashian at a past Met Gala.

The American journalist claimed that she witnessed the disgraced rapper getting intimate with an unidentified Kardashian in a women’s restroom during the event.

During an exclusive conversation with The Nerve with Maureen Callahan, Kelly said, “I went on to the Met Gala. I went two years Maureen… The thing I remember is P. Diddy, in the restroom, cozying up, the women’s restroom, that’s why I was there, d*y h***ing a Kardashian.”

Adding more context to the scene, she continued, “There were multiple Kardashians in there and like some other lame supermodel, not the supermodels we grew up with, those lame influencer types. They were all in there. No-one was using the bathroom, they were smoking and d*y h***ing… and that was P. Diddy.”

It is pertinent to mention that the 54-year-old journalist attended the Met Gala in 2016 and 2017, while the Kardashian-Jenner family are frequent guests at the prestigious fashion event.

In 2017, a viral bathroom selfie featured Kim Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner posing alongside the Last Night hitmaker, A$AP Rocky, and Willow Smith.

This development comes on the heels of Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura delivering a statement about the hip-hip star during his trial on Tuesday.

The Me & U singer said, “Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was my career, the way I dressed, everything, everything.”

For the unversed, the 55-year-old rapper was arrested in September on charges related to s*x trafficking.