Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds spotted with Michele Morrone after gag order

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have recently been spotting having a good time with Michele Morrone amid Justin Baldoni legal drama.

On January 26, the 365 Days star shared a selfie with Deadpool & Wolverine star and Blake on his Instagram Story, weeks after he showed his support for the Green Lantern actress following her sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin.

In the photo, all three stars could be seen smiling while Michele’s arm wrapped around Blake in a friendly way.

The actor tagged Blake and Ryan in the post, writing, “Missed you guys!! Love you!!!”

It is pertinent to note that Michele became friends with Blake last year while filming the sequel to A Simple Favor.

Earlier in December 2024, Michele posted a video where he defended Blake after she accused It Ends With Us co-star Justin of launching a smear campaign against her.

In the clip, he said, “So, it’s usually not my thing to make these types of videos, but I think it’s time to stand up for a person I really love, and this person is Blake Lively.”

“I personally met Blake during A Simple Favor 2, we shot this incredible movie together, and I felt something was wrong, and I felt the pain. And then we had the opportunity to talk, me and her,” he recalled.

Michele’s post came after Blake and Ryan’s legal team had requested the gag order to restrict what they called “improper conduct” by Justin’s lawyers, citing an alleged “harassing and retaliatory media campaign” against the Hollywood couple last week.

In response, Baldoni's attorney, Kevin Fritz, rejected the couple's request for a gag order in a letter to Judge Liman shortly after Tuesday's filing.