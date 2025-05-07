Victoria Beckham facing 'sleepless nights' due to Brooklyn, Nicola

The family conflict involving Victoria Beckham, her son Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz has reportedly become a major emotional strain for the designer.

Victoria, 51, is caught in a feud where Brooklyn and his wife Nicola stand one side, while the rest of the Beckham family remain on the other side.

The tension appears to have divided the family, causing significant strain in relationships.

The Mail previously claimed that Kim Turnbull, Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, is being unfairly blamed as a 'scapegoat' in this family drama, possibly to deflect attention from the real issues between Brooklyn, Nicola, and David.

Source's have now revealed that the rift between Victoria and Nicola dates back to the couple's 2022 wedding.

A source told The Sun: 'This is Victoria's worst nightmare, thought of children falling out gives her sleepless night. There's no doubt there was family fall out over their wedding. But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is real blow.'

It is pertinent to mention that on Saturday, David was surrounded by loved ones as he celebrated his 50th birthday at the Core restaurant in Notting Hill, London.

For the unversed, the family drama has escalated in recent times, particularly after Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash despite being in the same city.