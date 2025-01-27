Holly Willoughby’s son Harry gears up for life changing milestone

Holly Willoughby is embracing a new chapter as her eldest son Harry prepares to transition into the next stage of his academic journey.



The former This Morning presenter, who shares Harry, 15, and her younger children Belle, 13, and Chester, 10, with her husband Dan Baldwin, recently opened up about her family life in an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine.

Holly shared her thoughts on the upcoming changes for her son and how she has been helping him prepare for the future.



“Harry is in his final year of school, preparing for his GCSEs. It’s a big step as he gets ready to move on to college and A-levels,” Holly shared, expressing pride in her son while acknowledging the significance of this milestone.

After stepping back from the spotlight following alarming threats to her safety, the 43-year-old TV personality found solace in spending more time with her children.

Her decision to resign from This Morning after 14 years gave her the opportunity to be more present at home during this transformative period.

Reflecting on the silver lining, Holly said, “Even during difficult times, there’s a purpose to everything. Being there for my children has been a gift I’ll always treasure.”

Holly’s candid reflections highlight her dedication to her family as she navigates this significant moment in her eldest son's life.