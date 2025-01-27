Sean Diddy furious over 'The Fall of Diddy' uncovering dark secrets

The latest documentary 'The Fall of Diddy' has stirred up some major controversy and no one is more upset than Sean "Diddy" Combs as it really hit his nerve.

The music mogul, who is currently behind the bars under the charges like sex trafficking and some other major abuses, has made his feelings clear, responding with anger to the documentary.

However, fans and critics have been buzzing ever since it dropped on April 27, and Diddy’s fiery backlash only adds more fuel to the fire.

The description of the episode reads: "Pull back the curtain on music mogul Sean Combs, and the allegations of violence and abuse kept quiet for years. This chilling chronicle redefines the music mogul and business titan everyone thinks they know."

Before the show gets aired, the rapper's legal team has blasted the producers as they accused them of withholding key informations.

Diddy's lawyer shared in a statement to DailyMail: "These documentaries are rushing to cash in on the media circus surrounding Mr. Combs."

"The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context."

They went on claiming, "By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations."

"This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative. As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every publicity stunt or facially ridiculous claim. He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction," they continued.

Sean Diddy Combs' legal complaint came just days after he filed a lawsuit over claims that a witness has videos of him hurting celebrities and children.