Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen’s romance is falling apart?

Hailee Steinfeld, who often millions of hearts at her beau Josh Allen's game with her cheerful aura, was nowhere to be seen during the AFC Championship this time, leaving fans buzzing with curiosity.

With AFC Championship against Kansas City Chiefs which is set for January 26, Allen is keeping his head in the game, fully focused and ready to lead the game.

The 28-year-old star just one win away from his first Super Bowl, as he said that it's all about having a great week of practice, knowing the game plan and trusting his players to come out as a perfect team.

As Allen has been enjoying massive spotlight, his fiancée Steinfeld has stayed out of the public eye during game this seasons despite their relationship catching some attention.

The Oscar-nominated actress who nailed her role in Pitch Perfect, has been cheering his lover all season of the games. Reportedly, she's recently asked not to be shown on TV during games so she can cheer him on without taking the focus away from the action.

Unlike Taylor Swift, who’s often seen on TV rooting for her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Hailee Steinfeld prefers to stay out of the spotlight. However, she wants all the attention to be on Josh Allen and his game.