Skai Jackson celebrates motherhood after welcoming first baby

Skai Jackson expressed gratitude to her mother for always supporting her.

Skai Jackson has begun working on her newly appointed role as a mother.

Celebrating the arrival of her first baby in green plaid pajamas and matching socks, the 22-year-old actress shared a heartfelt Instagram post on January 26, but kept details about her boyfriend a secret from her followers.

The actress hinted at her newborn’s name, Kasai, in the caption of the adorable click.

Skai Jackson shared an adorable click of her new-born baby.

The Jessie actress first confirmed her pregnancy to People in November 2024, announcing that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend.

"I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life, embracing motherhood and driving into new acting projects," she said to the outlet.

"My heart is so full."

Skai has previously openly talked about her relationship with her mother, Kiya Cole, who raised her as a single parent and supported her acting career.

"My mom has always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in and fight for what is right," she said in an interview in 2023.

"I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn't have a lot of the confidence that I do now," she added, crediting her mother for always supporting her.