Zara Tindall recalls nearly asking Prince Harry for help at major gathering

Anyone can face a wardrobe disaster-whether on the runway, at a fashion gala, or even during royal gatherings.

And Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, is no exception.

The mother-of-three and Olympic silver medalist opened up about an unexpected mishap that occurred during one of the most solemn moments: the vigil for the late Queen at Westminster Hall.

'Did you see my shoe fell off? The heels I was wearing for the vigil?' she asked guests at charity dinner this week.

'We were walking out, my shoes were a little big and my shoes came off. William was in front of me and my brother was beside me.'

She admitted she briefly thought about letting Prince Harry help:

'I went up the next step and I was like 'Shall I pick it up..or shall I leave Harry to pick it up? So I picked it up quick and I walked in.'

Prince William also noticed the incident, she added: 'I was like 'I have lost my shoe!

Zara shared the story at the £210- a head Sporting Club dinner in London, charming the audience with her candid humour.

Meanwhile, Zara is preparing to celebrate her 44th birthday on Thursday with her husband Mike Tindall, and their three children Mia.11. Lena.six. and Lucas. four.