Sarah Ferguson leaves pregnant daughter Beatrice concerned with surprising decision

Sarah Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, has made a surprising decision amid her pregnant daughter Princess Beatrice's hidden message about Prince Andrew.

Fergie left the UK for a trip without Prince Andrew amid her eldest daughter's reported "concerns" for her scandal-hit father.

The Duchess of York, who is the latest royal to join TikTok, took to social media to announce her "new journey".

Fergie has left the country at the beginning of the festive season amid Andrew's royal lodge row with King Charles. She even shared a clip from Heathrow Airport just moments before her flight to the capital of Austria.

She captioned the clip: "Heading off to Vienna to kick start Christmas. Absolutely love this time of the year and seeing all the joy on people's faces."

The mother-of-two said: “It's Monday and I decided that we need to get the Christmas spirit going. Heathrow Airport on my way to Vienna. And what am I doing in Vienna? I am going to see [the] Christmas fair.”

Sarah’s holiday came when Prince Andrew was spending most of his time at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

However, it was reported that the Duke of York now leans on "protective” Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 34.

The two Princesses reportedly take the grandchildren to visit Andrew most weekends. They are spending far more time with the Duke now than they have done in recent years. They are quite close to their father; they seem to be quite protective towards him.

The Duke of York, who shares his £30million home with ex-wife Sarah, is said to have found solace in his grandchildren.