King Charles set to make significant speech after palace announcement

King Charles will be marking a poignant world event with an emotional statement as officials reveal forthcoming plans.

The monarch, who is on his way to Auschwitz in Poland to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Holocaust, will be issuing a speech after meeting with the locals, according to royal sources.

Charles will be meeting with the locals at Krakow for a charity event after which he will join the world leaders and survivors for the significant event.

The King will address the audience in hopes to “articulate how the testimony of survivors teaches us”.

He will encourage “to cherish our freedom, to challenge prejudice and never to be a bystander in the face of violence and hate”, especially during a time of “turmoil and strife”.

“The act of remembering the evils of the past remains a vital task. In so doing, we inform our present and shape our future,” the speech will read.

While Charles’ visit to Poland will be his fifth but it will be the first time a British monarch is visiting Auschwitz.

The update comes after Buckingham Palace released an emotional message for the “anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkena”.

The Palace announced that the King will “attend commemorative events in Poland to mark the anniversary later today.”