King Charles set to make significant speech after palace announcement

King Charles will be marking a poignant world event with an emotional statement as officials reveal forthcoming plans.
The monarch, who is on his way to Auschwitz in Poland to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Holocaust, will be issuing a speech after meeting with the locals, according to royal sources.
Charles will be meeting with the locals at Krakow for a charity event after which he will join the world leaders and survivors for the significant event.
The King will address the audience in hopes to “articulate how the testimony of survivors teaches us”.
He will encourage “to cherish our freedom, to challenge prejudice and never to be a bystander in the face of violence and hate”, especially during a time of “turmoil and strife”.
“The act of remembering the evils of the past remains a vital task. In so doing, we inform our present and shape our future,” the speech will read.
While Charles’ visit to Poland will be his fifth but it will be the first time a British monarch is visiting Auschwitz.
The update comes after Buckingham Palace released an emotional message for the “anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkena”.
The Palace announced that the King will “attend commemorative events in Poland to mark the anniversary later today.”
Gracie Abrams speaks out after fan petition against her tour opener Dora Jar
Lady Gaga 'in talks' for major appearance as singer plans to surprise fans with exciting news
Justin Baldoni’s sister shares heartfelt note amid Blake Lively legal drama
Josh Gad reveals main goal behind ‘Frozen 3’ long overdue release
Jennifer Aniston responds to allegations of romantic relationship with former US President
Prince Harry wages new war for Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet after big win in UK