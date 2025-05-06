Met Gala 2025: Kim Kardashian awkward moment goes viral

Kim Kardashian is known for her Met Gala looks. However, this time she goes viral for a faux paus moment.

The SKIMS founder graced the red carpet in Chrome Hearts floor-length dress that became the highlight even before the reality star reached the venue May 5.

In a TikTok video that is making rounds on the internet, Kris Jenner's daughter could be seen exiting The Mark Hotel in New York City.

However, as she was walking ahead her bodyguard tripped over the train of the 44-year-old's leather gown.

Kim remained calm in the situation. She even held out her hand to support her entourage member.

As the security guard steadied himself, Kanye West's ex continued walking to the awaiting car.

It is pertinent to note that her 11-year-old daughter North West also appeared in the video accompanying her mother exiting the hotel, but she didn't walk the red carpet.

The minimum age requirement for the fashion gala is 18 years old.

The other Kardashian-Jenners clan members flaunting their best fashion styles at the event were Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The 29-year-old donned a Torishéju suit-inspired dress featuring a cl***age-bearing neckline and maxi skirt with a train.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a custom Ferragamo halter gown that had a sheer corset bodice and long tweed skirt with a high slit.