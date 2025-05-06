Khloé Kardashian finally lets her guard down with mental health therapist

During an appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast on May 5, The Kardashians star revealed she was hesitant to open up about her trauma to a third person.

“It took me over 10 years to see a therapist again, and so many people would be like, 'I think you need therapy.' And I was like, 'Well, I'm sure I do, but I don't feel comfortable talking to anybody,’” admitted the 40-year-old.

While talking about her therapist, Khloé shared, “She really worked hard to earn my trust. That made me feel safer with her. But the trust took a long time.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the reality star mentioned that it was her sister Kim who introduced her to a therapist who had “seal of approval”.

“I will say, because I trust all of my siblings with everything in me, that normally, if it is an introduction through them, of course, my guards do go down,” explained Khloé.

She further said, “Kim has had her own crazy things that she's not very trusting with either. So, for her to trust [them], I was like, 'OK. I think I'm a little safe here.’”

Gushing over her therapist, the Good American co-founder pointed out that her and Kim’s therapist was from their neighborhood and had “so many things that she gets us on”.

“I love how chill she is,” continued Khloé.

The reality star mentioned, “She's more like a friend and I feel like I could trust her. And that's very rare for me.”

“I also think because of her relationship with Kim, she felt like more of a friend as opposed to this traditional therapist,” added Khloé.