Prince Andrew receives fresh blow from King Charles, royal family

King Charles III and the royal family have clarified their stance on Prince Andrew in a move that appears to be a blow to the Duke of York.

The royal family distanced themselves from the Duke of York amid his ongoing controversy as they united at Buckingham Palace without the disgraced royal.

Andrew, who was stripped of his military affiliations in 2022 by the late Queen Elizabeth II after his bombshell admission in an interview, was notably absent from the senior members of the royal family at the VE Day celebrations.

"The disgraced royal warned that his presence at the VE Day celebrations would be a distraction," a royal source has claimed.

The Duke's family, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were also absent from the Palace event. However, King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis.

The royal family appeared in high spirits during the fresh display of power, according to a source. Monday was the first of four days of celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

However, Andrew, who's know as the late Queen's favourite child, was spotted on Tuesday in Windsor, looking upset and subdued, after being snubbed by the royal family.

The Duke's last public appearance came last month when he joined the King, Queen and other royals for the traditional Easter Sunday Matins service at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

A source told The Sun: "There have been many nails in the Duke of York's coffin and any deeply-desired wish to return to public duty but this is, without doubt, the final of final nails."

Prince Andrew's some alleged actions have led to widespread backlash, making it necessary for the monarch and the senior royals to create distance.

According to some reports, future King William is behind the effort to remove Andrew from public life as he views him as a problem for the royal family.

The King has reportedly asked his younger brother Andrew to to vacate 30-room mansion Royal Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage, but he's resisting the monarch's decision.