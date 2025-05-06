Prince William, Kate release statement as Archie celebrates 6th birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, joined the royal family during the significant event in the royal calendar held at the Buckingham Palace.

On Monday, just a day before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eldest son marked his sixth birthday, the royal family had gathered to attend the procession and flypast to kick off VE Day celebrations.

Just hours after their appearance, the Kensington Palace released glimpses from the event also marking an important moment for their eldest son, Prince George, 11.

“Marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day today, and remembering all those who served during the Second World War,” the statement from the Prince and Princess of Wales read.

“A pleasure also to meet with veterans at this afternoon’s tea party. Thank you to everybody who came, and to all those members of the military who took part in today’s incredibly special parade. It has been a day to remember.”

Prince George was given a special privilege to attend the tea party to understand how royal engagements work.

It was also a painful reminder of the deepening rift between the royals and the Sussexes as Prince Archie turned six on Tuesday.

It is understood that the young prince will be celebrating with his parents and sister.

The events come at the heels of Prince Harry’s ‘devastating loss’ in the UK security appeal. In the BBC interview afterwards, Harry had stated that he was open to a reconciliation with his family knowing that “some members will never forgive me”.

He also mentioned that his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be missing out on “everything” as he doesn’t see if they could ever return to the UK.