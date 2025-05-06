Prince Harry’s close ties with ex-girlfriend gives new tension to Meghan

New trouble appears to be simmering for Meghan Markle as the Sussexes recover from the slew of setbacks.

Meghan was already in the midst of mixed reviews for her Netflix show and her lifestyle brand when Prince Harry lost his security appeal for police protection in the UK.

Moreover, there are also reports that Prince William is already on the move to strip of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles from the couple as soon as he becomes king.

Now, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, becoming a new worry for the mom of two.

The source told InTouch Weekly that Cressida is still “especially close to Eugenie, but she’s friendly with Beatrice and with William and Kate as well.”

Harry and Cressida dated for two years but they parted on amicable terms. In his memoir, Spare, Harry had only good things to say about her and even invited her to the wedding.

The insider said that if Meghan was “bothered by having her at the wedding”, she would “never let it show”. And while the Duchess “doesn’t seem to take any issue with Cressida being so cosy” with Harry’s family, she is now facing some competition.

Meghan retuned to podcasting with Lemonada Media, following her Spotlight deal collapse, with her series, Confessions of a Female Founder.

The insider said that now that Cressida started her podcast, things “could change”.