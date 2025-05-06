Jennifer Aniston suffers harrowing experience at home in LA

Jennifer Aniston experienced a traumatic event while she was at her home in Bel Air, Los Angeles.
The Friends star on May 5, suffered a major privacy invasion after a man allegedly rammed his car in her house.
A public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department told People magazine that officers received a call regarding a crash in Bel Air at about 12:20 pm on Monday.
They added that a male suspect, "approximately 70 years of age, rammed his vehicle through the gate to the residence and gained access to the property."
"There was a security guard on premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident," they said. "The resident was home at the time."
The officer revealed that the suspect sustained minor injuries. He was arrested and is currently being booked.
Charges are still pending, however, he's expected to be charged with felony vandalism.
It is important to mention that LAPD representative could not confirm the resident’s identity, while the property records reviewed by the outlet confirmed the house belonged to Aniston.
ABC News reported, citing police sources, that "the incident does not appear to have been an accident, though there is also nothing to indicate yet that the driver was targeting Aniston."
Meanwhile, Aniston and her representative are yet to comment on the situation.
