King Charles makes feelings clear over Prince Harry 'reconciliation' offer

King Charles and the royal family put on a united front on VE Day celebrations despite Prince Harry's shocking remarks in a new interview.

The monarch seemingly ignored his son's reconciliation offer, clearly demonstrating his priorities as the King of Britain.

For the unversed, the King, and Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and other key figures to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The royals appeared on Buckingham Palace balcony, showcasing a "strong family unit."

Decoding the historic moment, body language expert Judi James told the Mirror, "Royal balcony moments always show the Firm at their highest status best, standing in a position of ultimate power as a strong family unit while looking down on the massed crowds of their subjects, all cheering wildly to show their support."

She added, "So, the symbolism of this appearance could hardly have been more timely given the latest verbal pelting to have come from Montecito. This confident, stoic appearance suggested high levels of the kind of resilience that the Royal Family are always known for."