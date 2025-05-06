Justin Bieber Met Gala 2025 snub: Marriage with Hailey on the rocks?

Hailey Bieber going solo at the Met Gala 2025 while Justin engaging in another activity raised alarm bells among fans.

The couple has already gone through so much scrutiny and backlash over the past few weeks; now this annual fashion event snub has added fuel to the fire.

The Rhode founder turned heads as she walked the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet in New York City May 5 sporting Saint Laurent black over-sized tuxedo mini dress, tights and sky-high platform heels.

On the other hand, the Peaches singer found it more worthy to play golf with his friends instead of accompanying his wife.

Selena Gomez's ex took to Instagram Stories to put up videos and pictures showing him wearing a white tank top and matching flowy pants as he spends quality time at the golf course.

The moment was nothing less than special for Alec Baldwin's niece as she had made her last appearance in 2022.

While Justin chose to sit out the fashion event, many A-list celebs stepped out for it including the likes of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid and so many more.

For the unversed, Justin has recently got embroiled in yet another controversy as he was spotted smoking a b**g.