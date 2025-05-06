Kim Kardashian to give testimony in court against jewellery robbers

Kim Kardashian all set to give testimony in court against jewellery robbers

Kim Kardashian is all set to attend the trial to give testimony against the ‘gang’ who were involved in £8.5million jewellery heist back in October 2016.

The SKIMS founder would give the testimony on May 13 even though the trial began on April 28.

The French lawyers Leonor Hennerick and Jonathan Mattout, who are representing Kim, told AFP, “She is committed to attending in person the trial and to confronting those who attacked her.”

“She will do so with dignity and courage,” said the 44-year-old.

The lawyers however did not reveal the content of Kim’s testimony, stating, “We want to give everyone the opportunity to hear her testimony in her own words so we won't be commenting on the substance of what she will say.”

The French attorney mentioned that the reality star “is genuinely grateful for the way in which the French authorities conducted the investigation that led to the discovery of the persons facing charges in this trial”.

“Throughout the process, the utmost respect and consideration has been given for Ms. Kardashian,” said the lawyers.

For the unversed, Kim was alone in the penthouse of a Paris hotel when two men disguised as policemen broke in and put a gun to her head, spending 49 minutes stealing millions of pounds worth of jewellery.

The mother-of-four was gagged during the ordeal and then the gang fled the country by private jet.

However, later the raid took place at the height of Paris Fashion Week while the American Horror Story actress was still married to rapper Kanye West.

An estimate of £8.5million worth of jewellery was stolen, including her 18.88 carat diamond engagement ring.

One of the robbers was known as 'Old Omar' who was accused of masterminding the heist that was France's highest value robbery in a decade, reported via DailyMail.com

Another robber was Omar’s right-hand man Yunice Abbas, who called the gang “Grandpa Robbers”.