Meghan Markle makes 'painful' confession in new video on Archie's birthday

Meghan Markle opened up about 'painful' days of life in a new video on Prince Archie's sixth birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex released a new episode of her podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, featuring Hannah Mendoza, founder of Clevr Blends.

She posted a short clip from the latest episode on her official Instagram page, revealing that the businesswomen discussed the "importance of simple rituals" and "how they can influence your success."

In the episode, Meghan made a sad confession about losing her "best and shiniest self" during a challenging phase of life while juggling between personal and professional life.

As per US Weekly, the former Suits actress revealed that she turned to her female friends for support, stating, "The safety of stream of consciousness with someone who understands it … That is part of that sisterhood and that understanding of, 'OK, every day is not going to be the same. Some days are going to be harder to show up as your best and shiniest self.'"

"Maybe on that day, something really painful happened in your real life, but for your team, that is not how you show up. You can’t," Meghan shared.

Fans of the Sussexes hope the Duchess will share a glimpse of Archie's special day on her Instagram account, as she often delights followers with photos of her children since returning to social media.

It is pertinent to note that Meghan dropped a new podcast episode after Prince Harry returned to Montecito with a very heavy heart.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex suffered a legal setback as the UK court dismissed his plea to reinstate official security, leaving him "devastated."