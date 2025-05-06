King Charles unveils surprise as grandson Prince Archie turns 6

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveiled a surprise to mark an important day just as the monarch’s grandson celebrated his sixth birthday on Tuesday miles apart.

The King, who is known to be a doting grandfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, reportedly yearns to have a connection with Prince Harry’s two children despite the rift.

As the rift between King Charles and Harry grows deeper, especially after his explosive outburst on BBC on his UK security bid, the monarch is shifting his focus to key event.

Buckingham Palace released a delightful video of the King and Queen to mark significant anniversary.

“On the second anniversary of Their Majesties’ Coronation, two commissioned Coronation State Portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been unveiled in the Central Hall at the National Gallery,” the statement read.

“The King chose to be painted by Peter Kuhfeld and The Queen selected Paul S. Benney. Both artists are known to Their Majesties already, having previously contributed to other royal commissions,” it continued.

“These portraits join an important tradition of Coronation State Portraits dating back many centuries. The new portraits will be on display in the Central Room at the National Gallery, of which The King is Royal Patron, from Tuesday 6th May until Thursday 5th June.”

The Palace noted that after the display, they will be moved to the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

As the King and Queen mark a key moment in their reign, it will somehow also serve as a painful reminder of the bond Charles is missing out from with his grandson.

It was reported by DailyMail just days after the Coronation in 2022, which Harry had attended, that the King remembered Archie’s birthday coincided with his own major event.

Charles had toasted to “those that weren't there” and wished Prince Archie a happy birthday “wherever he was”, at a private family gathering for lunch following his historic coronation at Westminster Abbey.