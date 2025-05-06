Tom Cruise takes ‘filmmaking to next level’ with 40 years of preparation

Tom Cruise shared a glimpse into the progress of his much-anticipated project as he pushes his limits to do the extraordinary.

The Mission: Impossible star, who is known for his death-defying stunts, came with unique stunt sequences in his rumoured last instalment of action thriller film.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor took to his Instagram to share one of the sequence which was filmed underwater.

In the carousel post, Cruise is seen ready to dive underwater while in following clip he takes a dramatic plunge.

He captioned the post, "From Legend in 1985 to Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, I have been studying and filming underwater sequences for over 40 years."

He added, "We have always tried to push our filmmaking to the next level, and in this movie McQ and I saw an opportunity to create an underwater sequence unlike any other. We are excited to share it with you."

Cruise shared another post that began with the original underwater scene from the film and transitioned into behind-the-scene moments, showing him and director Christopher McQuarrie discussing the stunt.

"It’s all about preparation and communication," he wrote in the caption.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed and written by McQuarrie and starring Cruise, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg, is set to premiere on May 21.