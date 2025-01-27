Taylor Swift's dad Scott pokes fun at popstar during Chiefs win

Taylor Swift gets playfully trolled by dad Scott Swift at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift and her dad Scott Swift do not share a united front for the Super Bowl.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who was cheering on Travis Kelce’s team Kansas City Chiefs, was joined by her father but he made sure to keep his stance clear as a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker could not contain her excitement when her beau scored a touchdown, which brought him closer to the Super Bowl game against the Eagles.

However, Scott jokingly trolled the Eras Tour performer by offering her a high-five, only to move his hands away last minute.

Fans found the cute exchange very amusing and the footage started making rounds all over social media.

“NOT SCOTT FAKING A HIGH FIVE I’M DYINGGGGGGG,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The 14-time-Grammy winner rushed to Travis as they embraced and shared a passionate kiss after Sunday’s win.

The two lovebirds walked out of Arrowhead stadium together, holding each other as they talked.

Now that the Chiefs have acquired another win under their belt, they will be facing Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl on February 9th.