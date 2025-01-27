Buckingham Palace makes sad announcement as King Charles heads to Poland

Royal family released an emotional statement just hours before King Charles' first major tour of 2025.

The Palace marked the Holocaust Memorial Day by releasing a historic photo and a significant message.

The statement reads, "Today is Holocaust Memorial Day, and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau..."

"The King will attend commemorative events in Poland to mark the anniversary later today."

Notably, on January 13, the King held a special event at Buckingham Palace to honour the survivors and victims of the tragic incident in history.

As per the King's office, the monarch met 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg and representatives from organisations working to educate future generations about the Holocaust at Bucki at Buckingham Palace.