Buckingham Palace makes sad announcement as King Charles heads to Poland

Royal family released an emotional statement just hours before King Charles' first major tour of 2025.
The Palace marked the Holocaust Memorial Day by releasing a historic photo and a significant message.
The statement reads, "Today is Holocaust Memorial Day, and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau..."
"The King will attend commemorative events in Poland to mark the anniversary later today."
Notably, on January 13, the King held a special event at Buckingham Palace to honour the survivors and victims of the tragic incident in history.
As per the King's office, the monarch met 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg and representatives from organisations working to educate future generations about the Holocaust at Bucki at Buckingham Palace.
Prince Harry wages new war for Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet after big win in UK
Jennifer Lopez spins a web of elegance as she premieres 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
Prince Andrew left with not many options as Royal Lodge hangs in balance
Jennifer Lopez blows away fans by surprise performance at Sundance Film Festival
Ryan Reynolds shares his experience of working with Hugh Jackman over the years
Justin and Hailey Bieber put split rumours to rest after fun filled date night