Gracie Abrams reacts to ‘wildly uncool’ move by fans ahead of upcoming tour

Gracie Abrams claps back at her tour opener Dora Jar's haters

Gracie Abrams finally broke her silence over a fan petition for her tour opener replacement.

In the wake of the netizens slamming her European and UK tour opener Dora Jar, Abrams, 25, blasted her fans for being "wildly uncool and bizarre."

Voicing her perspective on the petition, Abrams, who opened for Taylor Swift at 49 stops of the Eras Tour, branded the move "absolute ridiculousness."

"So wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up," she wrote in a comment on an Instagram post from Stereogum as she clapped back at the petition news on Saturday.

"I’ve only seen everyone’s total excitement and I couldn’t be luckier or prouder to share a stage with this talented wonder," the Grammy nominee continued. "Stream everything she’s ever made whether or not you’re coming to the show. Dora forever and ever."

In addition, on Sunday, January 26, the Risk singer weighed in on her stance

Posting the screenshot of the comment she left earlier on her Instagram stories Abrams wrote, "Hi reiterating this and then dropping it."

"I am so excited to share a stage with this gem of an artist. Love you Dora," she overlaid the text over the image accompanied by a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, on the heels of Jar's announcement on Friday, January 24, that she would be opening for the us. singer in February and March, a petition was initiated on Change.org.

The since-deleted petition under Dexter Morgan's name, calling for Jar’s replacement per billboard read, "We are perplexed as we do not recognize her, and with less than two weeks till the tour, it’s virtually impossible to familiarize ourselves with her slow-paced songs."

Citing that Jar’s "slow tempo songs" might not set the mood for fans, the petition creator suggested that "a more well-known, energetic artist or band" should be chosen for the opening act.